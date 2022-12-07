Tompkins 'Banksgiving' donations assist community organizations

Press release:

In its ongoing dedication to bettering the communities it serves, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local nonprofits across western New York in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year, Tompkins’ Banksgiving featured $1,000 donations to nonprofits whose focus is food insecurity and local to each of its fifteen branches across Erie, Cattaraugus, Livingston, Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe and Orleans counties. This is the third year Tompkins has supported local nonprofits through the Banksgiving program.

“The holiday season can prove to be a difficult time of year for many folks, and even more so as we continue to encounter aftereffects of the pandemic as well as rising costs of goods,” said John McKenna, president of Tompkins’ Western New York market. “It’s our hope that these gifts will make a meaningful difference in all of these communities, because we’re a part of those communities, too.”

The Banksgiving donations round out a year of community-focused initiatives for Tompkins. Throughout 2022, the bank has continued to offer free, virtual seminars on topics ranging from first-time homebuying to fraud protection, as a means of cultivating financial education and independence in the communities we serve.

“Giving back and supporting the communities serve is central to our mission as a community bank,” continued McKenna. “We have the unique privilege of seeing the impact of our actions first hand, as our employees also live and work in these communities as well. Our efforts are inextricably linked to the community’s well-being, and this is what inspires us to continue evolving to meet the needs of the counties we serve.