Tompkins Community Bank promotes Diane Torcello to president of WNY market

Press release:

Tompkins Community Bank announced that Diane Torcello has been promoted to president of the bank’s Western New York (WNY) market. Previously, Torcello served as senior vice president and community banking manager. In her new role, she is responsible for the bank’s growth, community and client engagement and stakeholder relations throughout its Western New York market as well as fostering relationships with clients of Tompkins insurance and wealth affiliates.

“Diane has a proven record of leadership expertise and excellence as a community banker throughout the region, from Rochester to Batavia to Buffalo and their surrounding communities,” said John McKenna, president of Tompkins Community Bank. “Having witnessed first-hand her dedication over the past ten years, I know that her vast knowledge of financial services and commitment to collaboration makes her the ideal leader to build on our success in Western New York.”

A veteran of the banking industry, Torcello is well-known throughout the community for her expertise in retail, commercial, operations, and branch management. She began her career as a teller at The Pavilion State Bank and steadily rose through the company’s ranks into the position of commercial lender.

Torcello began her 18-year tenure with Tompkins as vice president and branch manager before being elevated to senior vice president and community banking manager in 2013, a position she has held for the past decade. In this role, Diane is responsible for the leadership of all staff and operations of the Western New York branch network, as well as the direct involvement and management of the largest deposit relationships. She also interacts routinely with the Tompkins WNY bank board on business development and strategy.

Most recently, Torcello was named one of the Rochester Business Journal’s Women of Excellence in the publication’s 2023 awards announcement. She is also a past recipient of the Women in Business Award from the Batavia Daily News and the 40 Under 40 from Buffalo News.

“Diane’s impact on both the Tompkins community and the community at large has been immeasurable over her remarkable career,” said Jim Fulmer, board chair of Tompkins Community Bank. “Her dedication to the professional growth of her team, and the economic health of her community, is emblematic of our mission to its core.”

Active in the community, Torcello has served as a board member and volunteer for several nonprofit organizations throughout her career, including the Genesee County Chamber Business Development Committee, Mary Immaculate Finance Committee, Children’s Home Committee, United Way, St. Mary’s Parish Council and Junior Achievement. She has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Genesee Community College for 14 years, including two as Chair. An upcoming graduate of Roberts Wesleyan University, Torcello resides in Pavilion with her husband, Ralph, although is frequently in Rochester and Buffalo visiting her two sons and their families.