Tompkins donates thousands of dollars this week for new 'Banksgiving' initiative

Press release:

In recognition of National Gratitude Month, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Insurance Agencies and Tompkins Financial advisors are donating a total of $7,500 to several food pantries, churches and school districts throughout Western New York. The initiative — which is rolling this Thanksgiving week — is called “Banksgiving.”

In Genesee County, the organizations benefitting from the Banksgiving donation are The City Church in Batavia and Hope Center of Le Roy Inc.

“At Tompkins Bank of Castile, supporting the communities we serve is one of our core values and highest priorities. We’ve seen first-hand the pandemic’s impact on individuals and businesses in our own communities,” said John McKenna, president and CEO.

“In honor of our customers and in support of those in our communities, we’ve made additional contributions to support local organizations, which have become a lifeline for many during this difficult time.”

