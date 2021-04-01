Tompkins Financial Advisors expand 'Women & Wellness' financial roundtable discussions to WNY

Press release:

In response to data showing women’s increased interest in saving more for unexpected circumstances since the pandemic, Tompkins Financial Advisors is growing its recently launched Women & Wellness financial roundtable discussions across its footprint.

The free monthly program began this fall in Central New York, but interest from beyond the region, along with the virtual format, led to a decision to make the forums open to women in the Western New York area. Each 30-minute session features a female financial expert sharing experiences and tips around financial well-being.

The next presentation will be held on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Led by Laura Ward, LMFT, CT and the manager of psychosocial services at Hospicare, the April discussion will center around “Professional Self-care for a New Way of Work – an Interactive Discussion.”

It will cover of-the-times issues, including practical ways of maintaining professional wellness and staying motivated, as well as dealing with work and home transitions, during the coronavirus pandemic and now.

To register for the next Women & Wellness Monthly Financial Roundtable Discussions, or future roundtables, please click here.

Previous sessions have been recorded and can also be accessed through the registration link on Tompkins’ website, including presentations on:

Investing 101

Managing Your Finances During Periods of Uncertainty

Financial Planning: Time to Take Control

The Art of Building Wealth

Retirement Planning: Living Longer & Saving More

Estate Planning: Modern Families Need Modern Planning

“The response to the roundtables so far has been incredible,” said Susan Redsicker, Tompkins Financial Advisors' vice president and director of Financial Planning and one of the program’s founders.

“Our goal, when we got started, was to educate women in the community and to create a space for women to talk frankly about money. Including women in the Western New York region is an important step in making sure more women have access to these vital conversations.”