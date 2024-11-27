Tompkins Financial welcomes Rebecca McGee as Employee Experience Team Lead, Human Resources

Press Release:

Photo of Rebecca McGee, courtesy of Tompkins Community Bank.

An expansion of its internal workforce, Tompkins Financial Corporation has welcomed Rebecca McGee as an employee experience team lead in its human resources department. McGee, who brings 16 years of experience to her new role, will support the financial institutions’ existing teams within Tompkins Financial Advisors and Tompkins Insurance Agencies.



“Rebecca has established herself as a dedicated professional, demonstrating her commitment to quality, efficiency and symbiotic employee relationships throughout her career,” said Stacie Mastin, senior vice president, director of human resources. “Her extensive experience and the values she holds are paramount and will undoubtedly make her an asset to our organization.”



A graduate of Plattsburgh State University, McGee holds a Professional Human Resources (PHR) Certification, Society of Human Relations Management Professional Certification (SHRM-PC) and a LEGO Serious Play Facilitator, in addition to her bachelor’s degree.

Before joining Tompkins, McGee was the director of human resources for the City of Batavia, New York. An active member of her community, McGee serves as a board member for Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center and the Business Education Alliance (BEA) and volunteers with Leadership Genesee and the Genesee Area Personnel Association.



Currently, McGee resides in Batavia with her husband, Patrick.