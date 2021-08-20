Tompkins named one of nation's Top 100 insurance agencies

Press release:

Tompkins Insurance Agencies has been named among the Top 100 largest independent property/casualty agency in the nation by Insurance Journal.This is Tompkins Insurance Agencies’ seventh consecutive appearance on Insurance Journal’s top 100 list, with a 2021 ranking of 87thlargest.

Agencies included on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 list are ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2020 and comprises only those agencies whose business is primarily retail, not wholesale. This year’s report was published in the August 5 issue.

Tompkins Insurance operates 18 offices in western New York, six offices in central New York, and seven offices in southeastern Pennsylvania. A part of Tompkins Financial Corporation, (trading as TMP on the NYSE - MKT), the agency is affiliated with Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins VIST Bank and Tompkins Financial Advisors. It is an independent insurance agency offering personal and business insurance and employee benefits services through more than 50 different companies.