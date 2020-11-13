November 13, 2020 - 5:07pm
Total number of active COVID cases hits 98 in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
The number of people in Genesee County who are known to be infected with COVID-19 continues to grow at a high rate, according to the lastest news release from the Health Department.
The county now has 98 people in mandatory isolation because of COVID-19, which is more than double the high of the spring outbreak.
That's an increase of 30 new known cases since yesterday.
Press release:
New Positives – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- This is reflective from the cases reported yesterday. Due to the volume of positives cases received today, data will be updated as soon as possible. Staff is working on contact tracing.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, Pavilion and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The Health Department has been notified of a two positive staff members at Batavia Middle School. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual. The school will remain open for learning unless otherwise announced.
- The Health Department has been notified of a two positive students and one positive staff member at Pavilion Middle School. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual. The school will remain open for learning unless otherwise announced.
- Orleans County received 12 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Shelby, Murray, Kendall and Ridgeway.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The Health Department has received word of three Orleans County jail inmates testing positive. No further information will be shared.