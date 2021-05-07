Total of 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County today

Press release:

Genesee County reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Ten of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County reporting eight new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s and 40s.

Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Changes at GO Health You Should Know About

Kaitline Pettine is Genesee County’s new Public Health Educator and Public Information Officer. She joined the GO Health team on April 2nd and has been training and learning her role.

Along with the increased relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions, GO Health will only be reporting two days a week on Tuesdays and Fridays starting next week.

Tuesday’s briefing will include data from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Friday’s briefing (starting May 14) will include data from Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Our next press briefing will be out by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11th.

We are also changing the data we will report to include the most relevant data. This will include:

Total positive cases by county (we will no longer be breaking done into zones as COVID is everywhere);

Total active cases (those who are in mandatory isolation);

Ages of new positive individuals will be in the narrative only (the chart will be on our websites);

Total number of 1 dose vaccinations and percentage of the population per county from the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub (data updated weekly) (https://flvaccinehub.com/regional-data);

Total number of completed vaccine series and percentage of the population per county from the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub (data updated weekly) (https://flvaccinehub.com/regional-data);

Total fatalities will be reported only on Fridays from the NYS data tracker.

The age breakdown and community exposure graphs (only when there is a potential exposure) will be on our websites. The mapping link will continue to be updated, but on a biweekly basis to coordinate with the briefings. The briefs will continue to include any updates as well as the community links.

As always we will send updates, press releases and hold live Zoom press briefings as situations warrant.

We still need to continue the key elements of breaking the COVID-19 cycle by properly wearing face coverings/masks when in close contact with the public, staying socially distanced at least 6 feet, limiting time in larger gatherings with non-household members and frequently wash/sanitize our hands and commonly shared items.