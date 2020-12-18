December 18, 2020 - 8:33pm
Total of 254 local residents in mandatory isolation with 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 hospitalized
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 52 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Corfu, Darien, Elba, Le Roy and Oakfield.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Eighteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-nine of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Six of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home at Batavia.
- One of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Orleans County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Murray, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twelve of the new positives are inmates of the Orleans Correctional Facility.