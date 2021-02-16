February 16, 2021 - 4:37pm
Total of 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in GC through Presidents' Day holiday weekend
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon through the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Forty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fourteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Orleans County received 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon through the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Forty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
