Total of 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in GC through Presidents' Day holiday weekend

Data Update –

Genesee County received 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon through the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Forty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Fourteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Orleans County received 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday afternoon through the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.