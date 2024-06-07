Town & Country Garden Club awards scholarship to LeRoy graduate

Press Release:

The Town & Country Garden Club of Le Roy is pleased to announce that the recipient of the club's 2024 Scholarship is Rachel Smith, LeRoy Junior Senior High School Class of 2024. The Club’s Scholarship Committee selected Rachel to receive the scholarship based on her scholastic achievements and volunteer service relating to preserving the environment.

“The committee was impressed by Rachel’s involvement in roadside cleanup, cemetery restoration, and recycling projects that started while she was still in grade school,” said Lucy MacKenzie, Scholarship Committee Chair.

Rachel’s interest in the environment was fostered by family outings to nearby gardens and state parks. Rachel gives credit to family friend and Garden Club member Lana Bradbury who, with her late husband Jack, shared appreciation for nature through wildflower study and bird watching. Rachel will attend R.I.T. to study in the field of Bio-Med Sciences and plans to

participate in environmental activities sponsored by the school.

The Town and Country Garden Club of Le Roy is a community service organization that plants and maintains several gardens and displays throughout town. For more information about the Garden Club, visit https://linktr.ee/leroynygardenclub or see our Facebook page @GardenClubLeRoyNY.