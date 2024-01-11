Press Release:

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is seeking interested candidates to fill an open position for Town of Alabama Justice. The Town of Alabama Republican Committee will recommend to the Town of Alabama Board for the open position.

Please send a letter of intent to Town of Alabama Republican Chairman, Earl LaGrou. 7420 Macomber Rd. Oakfield or via email, earl@lwemail.com. If you have any questions please call Earl LaGrou at 716-912-8195. All letters need to be in no later than January 31.