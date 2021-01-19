January 19, 2021 - 1:31pm
Town of Alabama Republican Committee seeks autumn election candidates
Press release:
Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking for the following candidates for the fall 2021 elections:
- Town of Alabama Justice.
- Town of Alabama Council person (two seats).
- Genesee County Legislator, District 1.
Please mail letters of intent to:
Town of Alabama Republican Chairman
Earl LaGrou
7420 Macomber Road
Oakfield, NY 14125
Or call Earl LaGrou at (716) 912-8195.