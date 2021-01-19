Town of Alabama Republican Committee seeks autumn election candidates

Press release:

Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking for the following candidates for the fall 2021 elections:

Town of Alabama Justice. Town of Alabama Council person (two seats). Genesee County Legislator, District 1.

Please mail letters of intent to:

Town of Alabama Republican Chairman

Earl LaGrou

7420 Macomber Road

Oakfield, NY 14125

*********************

Or call Earl LaGrou at (716) 912-8195.