January 19, 2021 - 1:31pm

Town of Alabama Republican Committee seeks autumn election candidates

posted by Press Release in Town of Alabama Republican Committee, news, 2021 election.

Press release:

Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking for the following candidates for the fall 2021 elections:

  1. Town of Alabama Justice.
  2. Town of Alabama Council person (two seats).
  3. Genesee County Legislator, District 1.

Please mail letters of intent to:

Town of Alabama Republican Chairman

Earl LaGrou

7420 Macomber Road

Oakfield, NY 14125

*********************

Or call Earl LaGrou at (716) 912-8195.

Upcoming

