Town of Alabama seeking applicants for Town Justice position

Press release:

At their Sept. 12 regular meeting, the Alabama Town Board accepted the resignation of Town Justice Pamela Thurber.

Ms. Thurber served as Court Clerk and subsequently Town Justice for a total of nearly thirteen years. Ms. Thurber was required to resign due to a change in residence outside of the town.

The Town Board anticipates appointing a qualified resident to the position of Town Justice and is accepting applications. Interested residents are encouraged to submit a letter of interest and current resume to Alabama Town Clerk, 2218 Judge Road, Oakfield, NY 14125 or [email protected] by Sept. 29, 2022.

The Town Board anticipates making an appointment at their Nov. 14 meeting.

Visit our website at alabamany.com for more information.