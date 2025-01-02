Town of Alexander property taxes to be collected by Genesee County treasurer’s office

Press Release:

Beginning on January 1, the Genesee County Treasurer's Office will collect all 2025 property tax payments for the Town of Alexander. Please note that this applies to the Town of Alexander only, all other current 2025 town and county taxes will be collected at the other respective towns.

2025 Town of Alexander tax payments can be made in person or by mail to:

Genesee County Treasurer’s Office, 15 Main Street Batavia, NY

Checks should be made payable to Genesee County Treasurer. For added convenience, online payments can also be made at: https://genesee.go2gov.net/faces/search.jsp

Important Notice: No tax payments will be accepted at the Alexander Town Hall in 2025, all payments must be made to the Genesee County Treasurer’s Office.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Genesee County Treasurer’s Office at 585-815-7803.