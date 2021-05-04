Town of Alexander to hold public hearing on zoning to regulate large-scale solar projects

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held by Alexander Town Board regarding a Local Law to establish Zoning Codes to regulate Large Scale Solar Systems, within the Town of Alexander, NY.

Said hearing will be held on Monday, May 10th, 2021 at the Alexander Town Hall, 3350 Church Street Alexander, New York 14005 at 7:05 p.m. at which time all interested persons will be heard. Written comments will be accepted prior to that date. A copy of the Local Law is on file at the Town Hall for review.

By order of the Alexander Town Board