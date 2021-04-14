Town of Batavia Fire Department holds recruitment drive April 24-30

Submitted photos and press release:

The Town of Batavia Fire Department Inc. is proud to announce our 2021 recruitment drive starting on April 24th through April 30th.

Due to COVID-19 there will not be an open house but instead you can call (585) 344-3284 and set a date and time between the 24th and 30th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have a tour of our station, speak with a line officer and receive an application packet. Each time slot will be for one 1 hour or less.

If you go to voicemail just leave your information and we will get back to you!

We do accept members that are 16 to 17 years old, but you must have a parent or guardian accompany you so we can answer their questions as well.

If you want to have a career as a first responder or just want to help your community volunteering with your local fire department is a great way to start!

The Town of Batavia Fire Department headquarters is at 8382 Lewiston Road, in Batavia. Mailing address is P.O. Box 417, Batavia NY 14021-0417.