Press Release:

The Town of Batavia GOP Committee has set an Endorsement meeting on Jan. 29 for the following positions:

Supervisor (1)

Council Member (2)

Town Justice (1)

Highway Superintendent (1)

Town Clerk (1)

Any town resident who has an interest can submit a letter of interest and resume to Steve Hawley at: PO Box 1733, Batavia, NY, 14021 by Jan. 24.