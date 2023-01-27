Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 27, 2023 - 6:04pm

Town of Bethany GOP seeking candidates for office

posted by Press Release in Bethany, news, Elections.

Press release:

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking registered party members that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

  • County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)
  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Highway Superintendent
  • Town Board -- two seats
  • Town Clerk

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Those interested, please send a letter of intent and resume by Feb 10 to: Gregg Torrey - 6005 Torrey Rd Stafford, NY 14143, or contact at 585-507-8139 – [email protected]

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break