Town of Bethany GOP seeking candidates for office

Press release:

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking registered party members that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)

Town Supervisor

Town Highway Superintendent

Town Board -- two seats

Town Clerk

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Those interested, please send a letter of intent and resume by Feb 10 to: Gregg Torrey - 6005 Torrey Rd Stafford, NY 14143, or contact at 585-507-8139 – [email protected]