Town of Byron changes location for Wednesday informational meeting

Press Release:

The Town of Byron Sewer District and Waste Water Treatment proposed project informational meeting has been changed from the Town Hall to the South Byron Fire Hall, 7398 South Byron Rd. Byron on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

This change was made to accommodate the number of attendees.

MRB Group, project Engineers will be explaining the reasons leading to the proposed project and the plans going forward.

Public questions are welcome.

The regularly scheduled Byron Town Board Meeting will immediately follow the informational meeting.