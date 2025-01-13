 Skip to main content

Town of Byron Republican Committee seeks candidates for 2026 elections

By Press Release

Press Release:

The Town of Byron Republican Committee is seeking registered party members who are interested in becoming endorsed Republican candidates for the following Town of Byron open positions for 2026:

  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Clerk / Tax Collector
  • 2 – Town Board council persons

Those interested can contact or send a letter of interest and or resume to:

Letters of interest and resumes must be received by January 21.

Authentically Local