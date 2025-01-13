Town of Byron Republican Committee seeks candidates for 2026 elections

Press Release:
The Town of Byron Republican Committee is seeking registered party members who are interested in becoming endorsed Republican candidates for the following Town of Byron open positions for 2026:
- Town Supervisor
- Town Clerk / Tax Collector
- 2 – Town Board council persons
Those interested can contact or send a letter of interest and or resume to:
- Steve Hohn, Chairman - gatorgang19@aol.com, 585-703-5528
- Jim Northup, Vice Chairman - jimmynorthup@yahoo.com, 585-409-4327
Letters of interest and resumes must be received by January 21.