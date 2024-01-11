Town of Byron Republican Committee seeks candidates

Press Release:

The Town of Byron Republican Committee is seeking registered party members who are interested in becoming endorsed Republican candidates for the following Town of Byron open positions:

2 - Town Justices (Town Clerk / Tax Collector, Deputy Town Clerk)

3 - Planning Board members

Those interested send a letter of interest or call:

Steve Hohn Chairman - gatorgang19@aol.com or 585-703-5528

Jim Northup Vice Chairman - jimmynorthup@yahoo.com or 585-409-4327.

The Town of Byron Town Board and Supervisor will also be conducting a search for interested candidates for open positions from any registered political parties.