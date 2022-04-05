Town of Byron solar project is subject of NYS Siting Board webcast meeting on Wednesday

Press release from the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment:

ALBANY – The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) will meet on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. To reduce the potential community spread of COVID-19, members of the public will only be allowed to view and listen to the meeting via webcast.

THE MEETING WILL BE BROADCAST ON THE INTERNET AT: http://www.dps.ny.gov/Webcasts.html.

The Siting Board agenda is as follows: To view documents related to the Siting Board cases below, visit: http://www.dps.ny.gov/New_Search.html

Siting Board Case: 19-F-0299 Application of Excelsior Energy Center, LLC for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need Pursuant to Article 10 of the Public Service Law for Construction of a Solar Electric Generating Facility in the Town of Byron, Genesee County.

The webcast can be accessed on the Internet at http://www.dps.ny.gov/Webcasts.html. The listening quality of a live webcast can be adversely affected by various factors including, but not limited to, Internet bandwidth limitations, Internet network congestion, and the configurations and settings on a computer used to view the webcast. If you experience problems listening to a live webcast, you may subsequently access an archived copy of the webcast.

Archives are available on the Department Web site two business days after the meeting.

Persons with disabilities who require a sign language interpreter or other special accommodations should call the Department of Public Service's Human Resources Management office at 518-474- 2520. TTD users may call this number through the New York Relay Service at 1-800-662-1220 or have a representative call directly to the office.

All public documents that have been filed or issued before today’s date may be obtained by going to www.dps.ny.gov, clicking on “Search” then searching using the appropriate case number.