January 31, 2023 - 10:56pm
Town of Darien Republican Committee seeks candidates
posted by Press Release in news, Town of Darien Republican Committee.
Press Release:
The Town of Darien Republican Committee is actively seeking individuals who may be interested in serving their community as a candidate for office for the following positions:
- Town Justice
- Town Supervisor
- Town Council (2 positions)
- Highway Superintendent
All interested parties should send their letter of interest to: Committee Chair Mike Davis, 10740 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY, 14040 or to: [email protected] no later than Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
