Town of Elba announces 2025 board meeting schedule

Press Release:
The Town of Elba has announced its 2025 schedule for upcoming board and commission meetings. All meetings will be held at 4 South Main Street, Elba, unless otherwise noted.
Town Board Meetings
The Town Board will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the following exceptions:
- January 2
- February 6
Regular meetings will resume on March 13 and continue on the following schedule:
- April 10
- May 8
- June 12
- July 10
- August 14
- September 11
- October 9
- November 13
- December 11
Zoning Board Meetings
The Zoning Board will meet on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. An exception will be made for September, where the meeting will take place on September 8 due to the holiday.
Planning Board Meetings
The Planning Board will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m.
Other Meetings of Interest:
Fire Commissioners – Elba Joint Fire District:
- Meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Elba Joint Fire District Station.
Village of Elba:
- Meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Town of Elba Clerk’s office at 585-757-2762.