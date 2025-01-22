 Skip to main content

Town of Elba announces 2025 board meeting schedule

The Town of Elba has announced its 2025 schedule for upcoming board and commission meetings. All meetings will be held at 4 South Main Street, Elba, unless otherwise noted.

Town Board Meetings

The Town Board will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the following exceptions:

  • January 2
  • February 6

Regular meetings will resume on March 13 and continue on the following schedule:

  • April 10
  • May 8
  • June 12
  • July 10
  • August 14
  • September 11
  • October 9
  • November 13
  • December 11

Zoning Board Meetings

The Zoning Board will meet on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. An exception will be made for September, where the meeting will take place on September 8 due to the holiday. 

Planning Board Meetings

The Planning Board will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Other Meetings of Interest:

Fire Commissioners – Elba Joint Fire District: 

  • Meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Elba Joint Fire District Station.

Village of Elba:

  • Meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Town of Elba Clerk’s office at 585-757-2762.

