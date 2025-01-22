Town of Elba announces 2025 board meeting schedule

Press Release:

The Town of Elba has announced its 2025 schedule for upcoming board and commission meetings. All meetings will be held at 4 South Main Street, Elba, unless otherwise noted.

Town Board Meetings

The Town Board will meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with the following exceptions:

January 2

February 6

Regular meetings will resume on March 13 and continue on the following schedule:

April 10

May 8

June 12

July 10

August 14

September 11

October 9

November 13

December 11

Zoning Board Meetings

The Zoning Board will meet on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. An exception will be made for September, where the meeting will take place on September 8 due to the holiday.

Planning Board Meetings

The Planning Board will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Other Meetings of Interest:

Fire Commissioners – Elba Joint Fire District:

Meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Elba Joint Fire District Station.

Village of Elba:

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Town of Elba Clerk’s office at 585-757-2762.