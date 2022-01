Press Release:

The Town of LeRoy has received 110 COVID test kits. Each kit contains two tests. The town will distribute them for free on Wednesday Jan. 26 at the Town Hall starting at 10:00 a.m., on a first come first serve basis. Each household may have two test kits. You must be a resident of Genesee County in order to receive the kits. Please bring ID that shows your residency.