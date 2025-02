Press Release:

The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee is actively seeking individuals who may be interested in serving their community as a candidate for office for the following positions:

Town Council (2 positions)

All interested parties should email their letter of interest to: Committee Chair, Erica Welch at: republicancommittee.top@gmail.com no later than Tuesday, February 18. Please include a good phone number. Interviews will be conducted on February 20.