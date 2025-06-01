 Skip to main content

Track and Field: Batavia girls win fourth consecutive title

By Press Release
Submitted photo.

Press release:

The Batavia Girls scored an incredible 267.5 points to run away with the Class B2 team title.  

The second-place finisher was Honeoye Falls/Lima with 138.5 points, and Wayne placed third with 71 points.

Team results:

  • Karizma Wescott won three individual events, the 100m (12.4), 200m (25.6), 400m (57.89)
  • Ella Shamp won two individual events, High Jump (5-0) and Long Jump (17-6.25)
  • Campbell Riley won two individual events, 2000m steeple (7:04.86), and 800m (2:24.73)
  • Mady Smith won the 100 hurdles(14.88s)
  • Ava Anderson won the 400 hurdles (66.0s)
  • Mallory Boyce won the 1500m (4:58.0)
  • Ava Wierda won the discus (111' 3")
  • Jaimin MacDonald won the shot put (34'4")
  • Anna DiRisio won the pentathlon, scoring 2175 points
Batavia also won the 4x400m relay (4:11.46), consisting of Ava Anderson, Mallory Boyce, Campbell Riley, and Karizma Wescott.
 

