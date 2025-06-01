Track and Field: Batavia girls win fourth consecutive title

Press release:

The Batavia Girls scored an incredible 267.5 points to run away with the Class B2 team title.

The second-place finisher was Honeoye Falls/Lima with 138.5 points, and Wayne placed third with 71 points.

Team results:

Karizma Wescott won three individual events, the 100m (12.4), 200m (25.6), 400m (57.89)

Ella Shamp won two individual events, High Jump (5-0) and Long Jump (17-6.25)

Campbell Riley won two individual events, 2000m steeple (7:04.86), and 800m (2:24.73)

Mady Smith won the 100 hurdles(14.88s)

Ava Anderson won the 400 hurdles (66.0s)

Mallory Boyce won the 1500m (4:58.0)

Ava Wierda won the discus (111' 3")

Jaimin MacDonald won the shot put (34'4")

Anna DiRisio won the pentathlon, scoring 2175 points

Batavia also won the 4x400m relay (4:11.46), consisting of Ava Anderson, Mallory Boyce, Campbell Riley, and Karizma Wescott.