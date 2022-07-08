Traffic pattern change announced for Park Road reconstruction

Press release:

The Park Road Improvement project continues to progress. Utility work is nearly complete. The project will be focusing on roadway reconstruction activities including excavation and removal of the existing roadbed, curb work, street lighting, sidewalks and paving.

To expedite this work, the portion of Park Road between Lewiston Road to Richmond Avenue will be closed to all through traffic beginning Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and will remain closed until the Labor Day holiday.

The portion of Park Road from Richmond Avenue to Veterans Memorial Drive will revert from one-way traffic back to two-way traffic. Daily work zones with reductions to a single-lane traffic are to be expected.

Batavia Downs traffic is asked to enter and exit the facility parking area from the north end of Park Road near Richmond Avenue. Signage will direct Batavia Downs customers and staff to the parking areas.

For traffic needing to access Park Road approaching from Lewiston Road/ NYS Route 63, you are asked to follow the Park Rd Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

For traffic needing to access Lewiston Road/ NYS Route 63 approaching from Oak Street/ NYS Route 98 and NYS Thruway, you asked to follow the Route 63 Detour utilizing Veterans Memorial Drive.

All through traffic is asked to avoid Park Road if possible and seek alternate routes.