Training offered this fall for becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer at Cornell extensioin

If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will be offering Master Gardener training this fall. Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m., starting Sept. 7 and running through Nov. 16.

There will also be a full day of classes on Saturday, Oct. 23. We are currently planning to hold classes in-person at the CCE Genesee office, 420 E. Main St., Batavia.

Each class will focus on a different horticulture topic throughout the training. Some of the topics to be covered include: botany, diagnosing plant diseases, entomology, soils & fertilizers, lawn care, herbs, vegetable gardening, woody plants, pruning, fruits, perennials, annuals, integrated pest management and organic gardening.

By attending the Master Gardener training, you will become a more knowledgeable gardener.

Anyone interested in learning more about gardening may attend the course. Preregistration by Aug. 24 is required. Class size will be limited. The fee for this training is $225 per person. The Cornell Master Gardener manual will be provided electronically.

If you have a passion for volunteering and gardening, this training is the first step to becoming a Genesee County Master Gardener volunteer.

Genesee County residents who graduate from the program are then eligible to apply to become a volunteer. (Other county residents should contact their local Master Gardener program.)

A Master Gardener volunteer should have a willingness to give back to the community and help put into practice what they learned at training. Enthusiasm for sharing their gardening skills and knowledge is a must.

For an application or to register contact Jan Beglinger at (585) 343-3040, ext. 132, or stop by the Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.