Transit Authority Police Benevolent Association endorses David Krzemien for GC Sheriff

Press release:

Candidate for Sheriff David Krzemien announces the Transit Authority Police Department PBA has endorsed his campaign for Genesee County Sheriff. Krzemien spent most of his law enforcement career with the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) Police Department.

He worked in and around Erie, Niagara and for a short time Genesee County. Having the support of the Union that Krzemien was once president of is both humbling and an extreme honor. He is thankful for all of the support and well wishes as it gets closer to Election Day!

Letter from the Transit Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc.

The Transit Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc. is proud to announce the endorsement of David Krzemien for election as Genesee County Sheriff.

It is with great pleasure that the TAPDPBA is endorsing David Krzemien for election as Genesee County Sheriff. The challenges facing members of the law enforcement community are greater than ever before, and we need people like David Krzemien in a leadership position to help law enforcement officers better serve the residents of Genesee County.

As a retired member of the TAPDPBA, David proudly served the Western New York community as a police officer for over 20 years. During this time with the department he led the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), working closely with local, state and federal agencies to monitor potential terroristic threats made to our border. David was promoted to Detective where he worked alongside the FBI, DEA and DA's Office for four years. David also served as the PBA Union President for three years and served on the union board for seven years.

Again, it is our pleasure to endorse David Krzemien for election as Genesee County Sheriff.

In Solidarity,

President Nick Cacciatore on behalf of the Transit Authority Police Benevolent Association

(Associated with the Police Conference of New York & the Western New York Police Association.)