Tree in Alexander to be carved into an obelisk by chainsaw and charred by Attica artist

Submitted photos and information from Mary Alice Loucks.

An Attica artist will be carving an abstract totem from a tree in Genesee County and the work starts tomorrow.

Jeffrey Loucks was given an Individual Artist Award by the Arts Council of Wyoming County to carve the totem into the shape of an obelisk on Maplewood Road in Alexander.

The project will take approximately one week. The public is welcome to come and see the sculptural carving and watch the tree transform and take its shape. Look for the safety cones and scaffolding surrounding the tree.

Loucks uses a chainsaw and burns the wood to preserve it using a Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique. His work is remarkable and beyond surprising to everyone who sees it, according to Mary Alice Loucks.

The artist award grant is made possible by the NYS Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature; administered in Wyoming County by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.

Top photo: Jeffrey Loucks with the tree on Maplewood Road in Alexander that he will carve with a chainsaw into an obelisk.

Below, a completed carved obelisk by Attica artist Jeffrey Loucks.