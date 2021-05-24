May 24, 2021 - 6:29am
Trio from Resurrection Parish in Batavia confirmed Sunday by Bishop in Buffalo
Milestones
Photos and information from Jason Smith.
Congratulations to Beth Clark, Matthew Smith and Camden King, proudly representing Resurrection Parish in Batavia, confirmed Sunday morning at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Michael Fisher.
Below, Deacon Henry Moscicki, of Resurrection Parish, is at far left.
