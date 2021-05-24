Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 24, 2021 - 6:29am

Trio from Resurrection Parish in Batavia confirmed Sunday by Bishop in Buffalo

posted by Press Release in batavia, Milestones, Resurrection Parish, confirmed.

Photos and information from Jason Smith.

Congratulations to Beth Clark, Matthew Smith and Camden King, proudly representing Resurrection Parish in Batavia, confirmed Sunday morning at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo by Bishop Michael Fisher.

Below, Deacon Henry Moscicki, of Resurrection Parish, is at far left.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button