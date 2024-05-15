Trojans top Lancers in softball 10-5

Press release:

Alexander opened the scoring in the top of the first, putting up four runs.

Elba fired back in the bottom of the frame and cut the lead to 4-3 but a tag up by Ava Yax extended the Trojans lead to 5-3 in the top of the second inning.

The Trojans committed an error, which helped Elba tie the game at five in the bottom of the fifth.

The contest remained a deadlock until Alexander flipped the game on its head in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs on five hits to take a 10-5 lead.

Ava Yax, Madison Boyce, Melissa Sawyer, Faith Goodenbury, Lilly Szymkowiak, and Carley Shepard all had multi-hit games for the Trojans. Goodenbury and Szymkowiak both knocked doubles, while Emily Pietrzykowski crushed a triple during the contest. Pietrzykowski and Szymkowiak both had 3 RBIs on the day.

Senior slugger Madison Boyce reached her 100th Varsity hit during her first at-bat of the game.

Pietrzykowski earned the win for the Alexander Trojans. The junior allowed seven hits and five runs (one earned) over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking two.

"This was an exciting game today, and we wanted this one to keep us in tight seeding contention for sectionals," said Coach John Goodenbury. "The umps were patient and let a front blow through that delayed our start so we could get their senior recognition game in. Elba girls are fighters; they won’t give you an inch; I really like what Coach Dean has done with his team this year. Elba is young but has improved substantially since last season. For us, we played a solid team game on both sides of the ball, and everyone contributed to this one. Emily had trouble with her chang-up and the humidity wasn’t helping, so it was nice to see her overcome that and pitch a solid game."