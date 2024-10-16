Try Hockey For Free Day coming to McCarthy ice rink November 2

Press Release:

GENESEE AMATEUR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION (GAHA) invites children to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street on Saturday, November 2 for a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Hockey Week Across America.

Starting at 10:40 a.m. to Noon local youth, ages 4 to 9, are encouraged to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment.

“We look forward to welcoming families to David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena to try our great sport of ice hockey for free” said Sharon Gray, Coordinator of the Event. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”

USA Hockey’s Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge.

All your youngster needs is a helmet (bike or sports) and winter gloves. Skates are available at the Rink free of charge (due to the generous offering of the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena). The GAHA organization does have some used hockey helmets available for the event as well as a few hockey sticks (which need to be returned at the end of the event).

Players in attendance will be given a free hockey jersey to take home. To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, please visit

www.TryHockeyForFree.com (Use zip code 14020) For more information, please contact: Sharon at svgray@rochester.rr.com or 585-344-2248 (Coordinator for Try Hockey For Free).