June 22, 2021 - 2:18pm
Tuesday Activity Nights are back starting July 6 at St. Anthony's on Liberty Street in the city
posted by Press Release in St. Anthony's, City Church, news, batavia, Tuesday Night Activity Nights.
Press release:
The City Church and St. Anthony's are excited to announce the opening back up of their Tuesday Night Activity Nights on July 6th.
They offer basketball, four square, a game room and the Liberty Arts room will be open.
The gym floor has been recently updated and ready to be played on!
This will occur every Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Anthony's Community Center located on 114 Liberty St. in Batavia.
Everyone is welcome and food will be provided.
They are excited to welcome the community for a night of fun and friendship!
Comments