Turpin, defense spark Spartans to 19-12 victory

Quarterback Corey Turpin threw for a pair of touchdowns on Saturday to lead the Genesee County Spartans to a 19-12 victory over the host Rochester Chargers in Northeastern Football Alliance semipro action at Franklin High School.

The Spartans, 1-1, built a 19-0 lead with scores in each of the first three quarters.

Turpin connected with Deyonci Farley and found Rayshawn Huitt for a score to make it 12-0 at halftime before halfback Jed Reese burst into the end zone to put the visitors up 18-0. Kicker Julia Petry converted on the extra point to round out the Spartans’ scoring.

Genesee racked up 300 yards of total offense with Turpin passing for 150 and Reese running for 100.

Defensively, the Spartans held the Chargers, 1-1, to 200 yards of total offense, with three interceptions – two by Kaden Marucci and one by Marley English – and four sacks.

“The game marked a huge improvement from our first game (a 16-6 loss to Lockport), which I really felt we let slip away,” said Head Coach Harry Rascoe. “We controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. Credit to our secondary of Tre Bucci, Max Rapone, Jazon Henderson and Cody Wenner for holding down a very talented passing offense.”

Rascoe also credited coordinators Jermaine Henderson (offense) and Craig Tiberio (defense) for coming up with solid game plans.

The Spartans are off this weekend but will receive a forfeit victory since the East Coast Blue Devils have withdrawn from the league.

The team is back in action at 5 p.m. June 22 against the Watertown Red & Black at Pembroke Town Park.