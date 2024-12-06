Twenty-five Neediest Children's Fund Committee makes annual appeal

Press Release:

Once again, we find ourselves in the season of late autumn, when it almost feels like something new, and yet there is also a sense of nostalgia as we prepare for the seasons of thanksgiving, peace, and hope. It is also our custom at this time of year, that the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc. makes its annual appeal.

For it is during this special time of giving and sharing that we come to you for your compassion and financial support, which enables us to assist children in the Batavia City School District throughout the year.

It was in 1933, during the dark days of the Great Depression, that the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc., was originated. At that time, many students were in need of

tonsillectomies. While the physicians waived their fee, the surgery required an overnight hospital stay. The cost of the overnight stay was $7.50, which proved too much for some

families. So, Batavia City School District physician, Dr. Dexter Pierce saw this need, and it inspired the founding of the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc.

The initial intent of the fund was to help the 25 most needy children in the Batavia School District. Yet there has never been a numerical limit on the number who are assisted, as the only purpose is to serve the children in need.

Now, as has been the case through the past ninety years, there continue to be children who are in need of everyday clothing, a warm coat, eyeglasses and eye exams, sneakers, shoes, school supplies, doctor and dental visits, counseling, prescriptions, medical supplies, and other needs. The teachers, nurses, counselors, and social workers through the Batavia schools identify children in need. These needs and concerns are conveyed to Mr. Justin Saraceni, FNP-BC, the Medical Director for the Batavia City School District.

Mr. Saraceni contacts the child’s parents and if it is determined that they aren’t able to provide what it is that their child needs and if the family does not qualify for special services or assistance that is available, the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc. steps in to help. The parents then select what care is to be provided, and by whom, in order to provide a remedy. Most of the families in need are the working poor. They are getting along, but they cannot withstand a bump in the highway of life.

The fund focuses on providing the necessities of life. As the needs are addressed, bills are submitted to the Twenty-five Neediest Fund for payment. There is no red tape, no publicity, and there are no strings attached. Our only desire is to help the child in need. It is only through the generous giving of our many contributors that the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc. is able to provide this support.

This is all done with anonymity, as the identity of the of the child and the family remain confidential and are unknown to the committee.

Over the years we additionally became known as the “Quiet Fund”. We received this moniker by the dear late Dan Winegar of The Daily News, who championed our cause from the 1960s to the 1980s. The “Quiet Fund” title evolved due to the fact that we only make one annual appeal to our community, at this time of giving. We exist solely on the generosity of others in our community, and beyond. It clearly remains evident that many of you believe that a contribution to our fund is an affirmation that no child should go without and furthermore that you wish to reduce a parent’s anguish as they agonize over how they are going to provide

what their child needs.

Since our inception, this fund operates as a true and complete charity, without any administrative costs. All donations are turned into benefits. Every cent received is spent on the children. We continue to believe that to assist a child, and their parent, in this way is a gracious and immeasurable gift.

So, as we look to the promise of this season of hope and peace, we also look forward to hearing from friends, old and new, who share our desire to assist the children. Checks made payable to the Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc., may be sent to Nann K. Zorn, 12 River Street, Batavia, NY 14020.

We continue to be grateful to those who are ever faithful to remember our fund at the holiday season and throughout the year. On behalf of the children, and their parents, helped by your generosity and gifts of love, we extend to you a most sincere thank you and warm wishes for the holiday season, and blessings to you and yours for the New Year.

Twenty-five Neediest Children’s Fund, Inc. Committee,

Nancy Arras

Benjamin J. Bonarigo, Jr, Esq.

Nancy Haitz

Justin Saraceni

Sara Zorn Schroeder

Virginia H. Tiede

Nann K. Zorn, Chairperson