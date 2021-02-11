February 11, 2021 - 4:06pm
Twenty new cases of coronavirus reported in Genesee County today
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Twenty-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fifteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of Genesee Senior Living.
- We are saddened to report the loss of two individuals who are both over the age of 65. One individual resided at the New York State Veterans' Home and one individual resided at the Batavia VA Medical Center. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County received 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s. 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Six of the new positive individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
- Four of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Orleans Correctional Facility.
