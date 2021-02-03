February 3, 2021 - 4:29pm
Twenty new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in coronavirus, news, covid-19.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- Twenty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of one of our county residents. The individual was over the age of 65. We will not be reporting any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center. The individual was over the age of 65. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.
Orleans County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Four of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Ten of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Seven of the new positive individuals are residents at Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident at the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Albion Correctional Facility.