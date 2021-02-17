Two Byron-Bergen senior student-athletes sign collegiate letters of intent to play soccer

Submitted photos and press release:

Byron-Bergen High School seniors Bianca Brumsted (top photo, second from left) and Eden Goff (bottom photo, second from left) are taking their commitment to soccer to the next level by signing letters of intent to play the collegiate game.

Brumsted will attend Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she plans to study Criminology and Forensic Psychology. Goff will attend Monroe Community College in Rochester, where she plans to study Criminal Justice.

“On the field, Bianca is known for her high soccer IQ and her fantastic skill level," said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. "However, what stands out the most to me is her ability to lead her teammates.

"As for Eden, if there is one word to describe her on the field, it's tenacious. She can always be counted on to perform at her best and she brings out the best in her teammates as well. I wish them both the very best.”

Brumsted has played premier soccer in Rochester for Empire United for six years. She also played two years of Junior Varsity and two years of Varsity soccer at Byron-Bergen. While playing for Byron-Bergen, she was captain her senior year, was a two-time Genesee League All-Star, and was named to the GLOW Super-12 first team.

Brumsted chose Chatham University because it is a small university in a large city with a degree path in Criminology and Psychology. She also formed a positive connection with their Women’s Soccer Coach Betsy Warren, whom Brumsted sees as a positive role model.

“My favorite memory is making it to the Section V finals this past season,” Brumsted said. “As a team, we were young and inexperienced but we went all the way to the finals. As a captain I did my best to help be a leader, coach on the field, and be a positive role model for the younger players on our roster. I'm soproud of our team.”

Goff played four years of Varsity Soccer with Byron-Bergen, where she is a scholar-athlete and was named a Genesee League All-Star her senior year. Goff chose Monroe Community College because of the good Criminal Justice program and out of her desire to remain closer to home. She is also excited to benefit from joining a great soccer team.

“I would like to thank Coach Hill for coaching me the last four years and for helping me improve as a player,” Goff said. “I would also like to thank my team for making my senior season one I will never forget.”

Top photo: Bianca Brumstead (front left center) with her family as she signs a letter of intent; Coach Wayne Hill stands in back.

Bottom photo: Eden Goff (front left center) with her family as she signs a letter of intent. In back are Coach Wayne Hill, left, and Coach Chris Chilano.

Photo credits: Susan Kuszlyk