Two candidates vie for one trustee seat at Richmond Memorial Library

Press release:

For the second year in a row, the Richmond Memorial Library has prepared a budget that will require no increase in the tax levy.

Prior to the 2020-21 fiscal year, tax levy increases had been kept under 2-percent annually (well under the allowable Tax Cap and national rate of inflation) despite 7-percent increases to the minimum wage, fluctuating health insurance costs, and a greater share of New York’s pension liability.

Because there is no tax levy increase to vote upon, there will be no budget vote – only the Trustee Election for one vacant seat on the Richmond Memorial Library board. The two candidates for this seat are Odilia Coffta and Catrina “Cat” Lasher.

Meet the Candidates!

Odilia Coffta -- I am the data administrator for the New York State Migrant Education Program. As the mother of two young girls, ages 5 and 10 weeks, I often visit the library and take advantage of all the great books, materials, and activities available in the children’s department. I am originally from Guatemala and have a master's in Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. I want to join the Board because I believe libraries are a great resource for the community. I love the library and want to serve and support it as best as I can. (submitted bio)

Catrina “Cat” Lasher -- I grew up in Northern California and moved to New York eight years ago. I am a mother to two children ages 7 and 4 who keep me busy with running them to hockey, dance, and piano, in addition to volunteering at their schools. I’m a returning adult student at SUNY Empire College in the Community and Human Services department. I am the Birthday Party & Special Event coordinator at the Batavia YMCA, in addition to other roles I perform there. In the past, I coordinated a Free Forest School chapter in Genesee County and managed Batavia’s Buy Nothing group. Since childhood, libraries have been an important resource for me. These days I use the library to support my reading habit. My children and I ride our bikes to the library on a weekly basis in the summer. I’m very grateful to have such a wonderful place in our community. Some of my favorite things about our library are the craft programs and the Seed Library. I would like to become a library trustee because I believe that libraries support strong communities. As a library trustee, one of my top priorities would be to support access and inclusivity for all community members regardless of race, gender, orientation, age, socioeconomic status, or ability. (submitted bio)

The Trustee Election to fill one vacant seat on the Richmond Memorial Library Board of Trustees will take place on Thursday, May 6 at Richmond Memorial Library from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. It is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Applications for absentee ballots are available at Richmond Memorial Library. If the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, the application must be received at the Richmond Memorial Library by 5 o’clock on April 27th. If the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter, the application may be received up to 5 p.m. on May 3rd.

Residents of Batavia City School District who are citizens of the United States, 18 years or older, and are registered voters may vote on this year’s Trustee Election.

Note: Information excerpted from the Richmond Memorial Library 2021-2022 Budget Newsletter, which can be found in full on the library's website or at the library.

The library is now open regular hours for limited services, including browsing and checking out materials, limited computer use, photocopying, faxing and placing holds on materials. Please observe all signage and policies when you enter the library! Information about upcoming programs can be found on our website at batavialibrary.org.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.