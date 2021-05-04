Two girls to represent Elba FFA chapter in competition at upcoming NYS FFA convention

Photos and information from Tracey Dahlhaus, Agriculture Science instructor -- Elba Central School District, and Elba FAA chapter advisor.

Amelia Brewer and Maggie Winspear will both be representing the Elba Future Farmers of America chapter at the upcoming New York State FFA convention.

Both young ladies placed in the top two spots in their substate contests to qualify and compete at the state competition.

Amelia (inset photo right) will be participating in the Senior Prepared Public Speaking event.

Amelia will be presenting her speech on the "Misconceptions in the Dairy Industry."

Maggie (inset photo left) will compete in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking Event.

Maggie will be presenting her speech on "Why We Should Bring Whole Milk Back Into Schools."

Elba FFA advisor Tracey Dahlhaus, says she "is very excited to have Elba FFA represented at this level and at the NY State FFA Convention.

"What an awesome opportunity for both these young ladies. I am very proud of their accomplishments!"