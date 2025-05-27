Two local students selected to attend Empire Girls State

Press Release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 of Le Roy has selected two students to attend this year's Empire Girls State the week of June 30 at SUNY Brockport.

Teagan Falk

Submitted photo.

Teagan Falk and Elise Fisher have been selected to attend. As part of the premier ALA program, “citizens” of the New York Girls State will study local, county, and state government processes during this five-day nonpartisan political learning experience.

Teagan is a high school junior from Oakfield-Alabama High School. She participates in many extracurriculars, including Chorus, Band, Varsity Football and Basketball Cheer, Mock Trial, NHS, and is the president of her class. She takes multiple AP classes and has a 4.0 GPA. She also participates in activities outside of her school, including as lead singer of a band, and modeling in the GCC fashion show.

Elise Fisher

Submitted photo.

Elise Fisher is a high school junior from Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School. She is well-known for her passion for social justice and conservation, participating in various clubs such as Mosaic, Ecology, Feminist Club, and the National Honor Society.

ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

Every spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country are selected to attend ALA Girls State programs in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.