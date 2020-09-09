Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, both live in Batavia

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received two new positive case of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Batavia. One of the positive individuals is in their 50s and one individual is in their 90s. One of the individuals was not on quarantine prior to testing positive. Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states. One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.



Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19. One of the community positive cases resides in Gaines One of the positive individuals is in their 60s. The community positive individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive. Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.



One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.