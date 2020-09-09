September 9, 2020 - 4:58pm
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, both live in Batavia
posted by Press Release in news, coronavirus, covid-19, batavia.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 50s and one individual is in their 90s.
- One of the individuals was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- One of the community positive cases resides in Gaines
- One of the positive individuals is in their 60s.
- The community positive individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.