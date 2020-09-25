September 25, 2020 - 5:03pm
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 299 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Bethany.
- One of the individuals is in their 20’s and one is in their 50’s.
- The individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 6 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 1 of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 314 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Carlton and Gaines.
- One of the individuals is in their 20’s, one is in their 40’s, and one is in their 60’s.
- The individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 4 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.