August 11, 2020 - 6:59pm
Two new positive cases reported in Batavia
Press release:
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 268 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 50’s and one of the positive individuals is in their 80’s.
- Both of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 0 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 15 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 2 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 282 positive cases
- 8 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.