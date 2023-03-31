March 31, 2023 - 7:22pm
Two people suspected of making purchases with stolen credit cards
Press release:
The Batavia Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at United Memorial Medical Center on 3/24/2023. The victim's stolen credit card was used shortly thereafter at our local Target. The two individuals pictured are the ones suspected of using the stolen credit card. If anyone has information leading to the identification of these individuals, please contact Officer Andrew Mruczek at (585) 345-6350.
