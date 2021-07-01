Two women awarded St. Jerome Guild Health Professional Scholarships

Submitted photos and press release:

Ashley Elmore (inset photo, right) has been awarded the 2021 St. Jerome Guild Health Professional Scholarship of $300.

She is currently working full time as a Registered Nurse at UMMC Batavia Urgent Care.

Prior to the Urgent Care position, Elmore worked at WNY Batavia Pediatrics, and at Golisano Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Elmore is currently registered in the Bachelor’s of Science Degree Nursing Program at SUNY Brockport.

She is interested in a future career as a Family Nurse Practitioner or may enter a master’s program in Nursing Informatics.

Colleen Larson Dorchak (inset photo, left) has been awarded the 2021 St. Jerome Guild Health Professional Scholarship of $300.

She is a bachelorette prepared Registered Nurse receiving her degree with Highest Distinction, magna cum laude in 2019.

Dorchak is currently enrolled in the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Buffalo.

She is employed full time and recently promoted to Clinical Nurse Leader at the UMMC Chemical Dependency Unit, Hope Haven.

The St. Jerome Guild offers annual scholarships to applicants who are currently employed at UMMC/RHH and are pursuing advanced degrees in health care fields.

These scholarships are funded through proceeds at the St. Jerome Center Gift Shop, located at 16 Bank St., Batavia.

Recently, the St. Jerome Center Gift Shop opened a satellite location at the UMMC Kiosk/Gift Shop located at 127 North St.