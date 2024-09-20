UConnectCare provides harm reduction vending machine in Batavia

Press release:

UConnectCare is expanding its support services to those struggling with substance use disorder by placing Harm Reduction vending machines at agency sites in Batavia and Albion.

One machine is located in the lobby of 5130 East Main St. Rd., Suite 5, Batavia (Genesee County Building 1) and the other can be found at the Albion clinic at 249 East Ave.

“New York State’s Office of Addiction Supports & Services identifies Harm Reduction practices as part of the treatment continuum and a way to reduce overdose deaths – and we at UConnectCare are on board with that school of thought,” said UConnectCare Chief Executive Officer John Bennett.

“Harm Reduction is an important tool to keeping people alive so that we can provide brief interventions that move them towards treatment. It’s a patient-centered approach allowing people to make informed decisions about their treatment needs, just like other medical issues.”

Erin Phelps, the agency’s Harm Reduction project director, said the free vending machines remove the cost barriers to those seeking safer use supplies.

“If anyone needs these items, they can come to these offices and dispense them with no questions asked,” she said.

Phelps said those accessing the supplies will have the opportunity to meet with a member of the Harm Reduction staff but are under no obligation to do so or they can accept literature focusing on treatment and/or recovery.

The machines will be stocked with harm reduction kits, naloxone (Narcan), fentanyl and xylazine test strips, drug disposal bags, hygiene kits and other items – all at no charge.

In Batavia, they will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and during open access hours. In Albion, items from the machine can be utilized from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Previously, the agency (formerly Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) announced a Harm Reduction mobile outreach unit that visits several locations in the two counties five days per week.

Phelps emphasized the overarching goal of harm reduction is “to keep people alive and being ready to help them if and when they’re ready to seek help.”

Walk-ins are welcome to utilize Open Access. The program’s hours of service are 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 5130 East Main St. Rd.

For more information about harm reduction services, opioid overdose prevention training and to see the mobile unit schedule, go to www.uconnectcare.org, the UConnectCare or The Recovery Station Facebook pages or send an email to harmreduction@uconnectcare.org.